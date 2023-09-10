Jordan shares genuine condolences to Morocco following fatal quake

(MENAFN) The Foreign Ministry on Saturday shared its to the administration as well as citizens of Morocco for the causalities of a quake that struck the nation early on Friday, causing many deaths and wounds.



The ministry emphasized Jordan's empathy with Morocco in this dire time, uttering its sincere sympathies to the casualties' families and hoping for a fast recovery for wounded people, a Foreign Ministry report mentioned.



Vice Premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, in a post on X (priory known as Twitter), emphasized the Kingdom's unity with Morocco, after His Majesty King Abdullah's instructions.



Foreign Ministry Representative Sinan Majali declared that a disaster group was established at the Kingdom's embassy in Rabat, as well as a different one at the ministry's HQ, to take action on the states of Jordanians in Morocco.



Majali informed a Jordanian news agency that the ministry has been in straight communication with Jordanians in Morocco as well as all institutions there, mentioning that no wounds were registered between Jordanian nationals.

