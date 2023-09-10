Aqaba Welcomes Expansion Of Low-Cost Airline Routes For Winter Tourism Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- A significant boost to Aqaba's winter tourism season was announced as seven new airline routes to the region, including four entirely new connections, are set to be operated by the low-cost carrier "EasyJet." These routes, scheduled to launch in November, mark a pivotal development in enhancing tourism in the area.
In a statement on Sunday, Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat emphasized that these new routes are a strategic move to cater to the winter tourism season, which runs from November to March. They will connect Aqaba with major European cities such as Milan, Italy; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Paris, and Lyon, France.
"This expansion aligns with JTB's broader strategy to increase tourist activity within the Kingdom, building on recent successes in attracting greater numbers of visitors," he indicated.
Furthermore, he said, the economic benefits of low-cost carriers like EasyJet are evident. Not only do they contribute to increased revenue through sales tax on hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets in tourist hotspots, but they also stimulate demand for tourism-related services and diversify service providers, including tour guides and varitransportation options. Additionally, they create both direct and indirect employment opportunities, supporting local operators and the overall economy.
