Hardline Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Heavy Police Escort

Jerusalem, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish extremist settlers on Sunday stormed the Al-AMosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah Gate in successive groups, under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshippers' access to the holy shrine.
"The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards and performed Talmudic rituals," it added.
The so-called temple groups continue to mobilize the largest possible number of settlers to carry out widespread and collective incursions into Al-AMosque during the upcoming Jewish holiday season, which is the longest this year.
