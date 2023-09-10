Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Refuse To Accept Food Supplies From Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The passage of
a truck with food supplies from Russia for Armenians living in
Azerbaijan's Khankendi was delayed, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.
The truck is still standing in the Barda district, although the
food intended for families of Armenian origin living in Khankendi
was supposed to be delivered to Askeran today around 10:00
(GMT+4).
The delay of the delivery, on the one hand, is a consequence of
another unconstructive position of the separatists regime in
Karabakh, and also, according to reliable sources, is a result of
the pressure from the International Committee of the Red Cross and
the West on the Russian Red Cross Society.
Meanwhile, upon the initiative of the Russian side, in
accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the
Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society,
in order to meet the food needs of the Armenian residents living in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, for the delivery of food and
non-food items by the Russian Red Cross Society through the
Aghdam-Askeran road to the city of Khankendi, in accordance with
the legislation of Azerbaijan, the Russian Red Cross Society has
decided to deliver food and non-food items to the city of
Khankendi.
MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107039552
