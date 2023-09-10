Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Refuse To Accept Food Supplies From Russia

The truck is still standing in the Barda district, although the food intended for families of Armenian origin living in Khankendi was supposed to be delivered to Askeran today around 10:00 (GMT+4).

The delay of the delivery, on the one hand, is a consequence of another unconstructive position of the separatists regime in Karabakh, and also, according to reliable sources, is a result of the pressure from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the West on the Russian Red Cross Society.

Meanwhile, upon the initiative of the Russian side, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in order to meet the food needs of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, for the delivery of food and non-food items by the Russian Red Cross Society through the Aghdam-Askeran road to the city of Khankendi, in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan, the Russian Red Cross Society has decided to deliver food and non-food items to the city of Khankendi.