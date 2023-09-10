Pakistan criticizes alleged polls in Karabakh

(MENAFN) Pakistan on Sunday criticized the alleged polls conducted in the lands of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh district.



“Pakistan considers Karabagh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct so-called elections by the illegally installed regime is legally and morally reprehensible," Foreign Ministry representative Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated in a declaration.



"Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law."



The elections have also been criticized by Ukraine, Organization of Turkic States, the EU, Turkey as well as many others.



The Armenian army seized Karabakh, a land globally known as part of Azerbaijan, as well as seven neighboring areas in 1991.



In the Autumn of 2020, Azerbaijan freed many towns, villages, as well as settlements from Armenian occupation amid 44 days of battles. The conflict concluded with a Russia-negotiated cease-fire.



Stresses among both countries, nevertheless, carry on in spite of constant discussions around a long-term peace settlement.

