NATO head discusses continuous conflict between Russia, Ukraine with Romanian leader

(MENAFN) The NATO head on Saturday talked on the phone with the Romanian leader to talk over the continuous conflict among Russia and Ukraine as well as drone pieces detected in Romania.



“Spoke to (Klaus Iohannis regarding) Russian attacks on Ukraine by the Danube & drone parts found in #Romania. No indication of intent to hit #NATO, but the strikes are destabilizing,” Jens Stoltenberg posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"I welcome the US decision to deploy more F-16s for NATO air policing. We stand in solidarity with Romania," Stoltenberg continued.



Previously, Romania’s Defense Ministry declared that the nation’s unit spotted new drone parts on its land on Saturday close to the boundary with Ukraine. It was the second finding in kind in Romania this week.



Following the phone call with Stoltenberg, Iohannis posted on X that the drone parts under consideration are "similar to those belonging to drones used by the Russian military.”



“I strongly condemned this violation of our sovereign air space, which is a threat to Romanian citizens in the area,” he also said.

