Egyptian Leader, Turkish peer conduct discussions on offshoots of G-20 summit in India

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday encountered with his Egyptian peer Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in India for discussions.



The private conference occurred on the offshoots of the last day of the G-20 meeting in the capital New Delhi.



"The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Turkey-Egypt, efforts to increase trade volume, new cooperation in the field of energy and regional and global issues," Turkey’s Communications Directorate declared on X.



Mentioning that ties have gotten into a “new era” with the joint employments of diplomats, Erdogan voiced his trust that two-sided ties are going to touch the status they are worthy of “as soon as possible.”



Stressing that the Egyptian government’s backing to Turkish stockholders as well as firms is vital, Erdogan highlighted that they place great significance to restoring collaboration in the spheres of LNG, nuclear energy, culture as well as education, as stated by the executive.



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, intelligence head Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's head consultants Akif Cagatay Kilic, in addition to Sefer Turan attended the conference as well.

