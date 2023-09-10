Indian minister says China highly encouraging in achieving many results in G-20 conference

(MENAFN) India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated on Saturday that China has been highly encouraging in achieving numerous results in the nation’s G-20 presidency.



Jaishankar admitted China's efforts in discussions in the conference.



"I think it is for every country to decide at what level they would be represented. I don't think one should overly read meanings into it," Jaishankar declared at a news meeting following the approval of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.



"What I think is important is what is the position that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes and I would say here that all the G20 members, China as well, was very supportive of various outcomes and it is only because the members were supportive and collaborative," he declared.



Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as well as Russian Leader Vladimir Putin who sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, did not attend the conference. The Chinese deputation was headed by Prime Minister Li Qiang.

MENAFN10092023000045015839ID1107039476