G20 Summit 2023: Key Takeaways From Us President Joe Biden's India Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After attending the G20 Summit in India,President Joe Biden on Sunday departed for Vietnam to expand ties between the two nations. Biden will meet Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.
In an official statement on September 6, theEmbassy and Consulate in Vietnam said,“President Joseph R Biden Jr will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10, 2023.”“While in Hanoi, President Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam,” the statement read.
During his visit to Vietnam, the two leaders
will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, ANI reported.
As Biden departs for Vietnam, here is a look at the key takeaways of his 3-day visit to India, which included a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to Delhi, Biden attended the G20 Summit under India's Presidency.
Biden said that the G20 Summit held in India proved that the group can still drive solutions to \"most pressing issues.\" He noted that the global economy is suffering from overlapping shocks of the climate crisis.
Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, thePresident stated,“At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year's Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.”At the G20 Summit, India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
Biden called it a \"game-changing\" regional investment.Biden said that this project is about more than just laying tracks. \"I'm proud to announce that the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and EU finalized a historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,\" thePresident posted on X.\"This project is about more than just laying tracks. This is a game-changing regional investment,\" he added.The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, \"promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress.\" The corridor, according to him, is evidence of human endeavour and unity across continents.“Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents,” PM Modi wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Saturday.PM Modi made the announcement for the ambitiproject on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and was flanked byPresident Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and leaders of the EU.
PM Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence ofPresident Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India's G20 Presidency. Brazil, India, and the United States, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries, as per ANI reports.
On Friday, PM Modi andPresident Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting. During the meeting, India and thesettled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute.
Biden also met with theEmbassy staffers and their families after arriving in New Delhi, the White House informed. In a post on X, the White House stated,“President Biden met withEmbassy staff and their families today after arriving in New Delhi.”
