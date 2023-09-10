Brazil's President Hopes To Put Putin, Zelensky At Negotiating Table At Un General Assembly

That's according to CNN Brazil , Ukrinform reports.

"We will have the United Nations General Assembly from September 19 onwards. This is the place to discuss the war. This is the place to discuss peace," he said, explaining that the G20 was created after the 2008 crisis and brought discussions about economic issues, about the Bretton Woods institutions, the World Bank and the IMF.

"That's why we don't think that here, in India, is the ideal place to discuss the war," Lula added.

Lula reiterated that Brazil "will not get involved in the war," but that he intends to be present in the peace negotiations.

