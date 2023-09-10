Acis It Solutions Acquires Centric Mit To Accelerate Growth In Managed It Services

Springfield, MO – 1st September, 2023 – ACIS IT Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT services, announced that it has acquired Centric MIT, a renowned provider of localized technology services. The acquisition will allow ACIS IT Solutions to accelerate its growth in the IT industry by combining its strengths with Centric MIT's expertise.

"We are excited to welcome Centric MIT to the ACIS IT Solutions family," said Travis Schnelle, President of ACIS IT Solutions. "This acquisition will allowto accelerate our growth in the IT industry by combining our strengths with Centric MIT's localized service expertise. We look forward to working with Centric MIT's team to create a more innovative and customer-focused company."

Centric MIT is a leading provider of localized technology services for businesses within the 417 area code. Innovative and customer-focused, the company has a strong track record. The acquisition will allow ACIS IT Solutions to expand its product portfolio, reach new customers in the local area, and accelerate its growth in the managed IT services industry.

The acquisition of Centric MIT also underscores ACIS IT Solutions' commitment to excellence and customer service. With a team of highly trained and certified IT professionals, ACIS IT Solutions is dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complex world of technology. ACIS IT Solutions provides reliable, cost-effective, and personalized service to accomplish this.

ACIS IT Solutions' location remains at 1950 S Glenstone Ave Suite G, Springfield, MO 65804, and their telephone number is (417) 823-7100. To learn more about ACIS IT Solutions and their services, please visit their website at ACIS IT Solutions: ACIS IT Solutions is a leading provider of managed IT services. The company has a strong track record of innovation and customer satisfaction. ACIS IT Solutions aims to provide its customers with the best products and services.