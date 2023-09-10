Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Weightlifter Al-Zahraa Kamshad ranked 10th in the 64-kg competition of the Women World Weightlifting Championship in Saudi Arabia
