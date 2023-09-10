Aci Exports Reach Jd4.739B In First 8 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) has released its export data for the first eight months of the current year, revealing a total export value of JD4.739 billion. This figure represents a slight decrease from the JD4.818 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.
According to statistics compiled by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the export performance of varisectors displayed a mixed trend. Six sectors experienced growth in exports, while the remaining four sectors saw declines. Notably, mining industries witnessed a 9.4 percent decrease, while wood and furniture exports dropped by 15.6 percent.
During this period, the leading destinations for ACI exports were India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, collectively accounting for the majority of exports at JD2.792 billion.
Exports to the United States exhibited significant growth, reaching JD783 million during the first eight months of this year compared to JD656 million for the same period last year.
The data further illustrated the rise in exports to Saudi Arabia, which amounted to JD551 million during the past eight months, up from JD487 million during the corresponding period in the previyear.
ACI's exports to Iraq also demonstrated substantial growth, reaching JD550 million, compared to JD383 million for the same period in 2022.
In contrast, exports to India declined to JD908 million during the first eight months of the current year, compared to JD981 million for the same period last year. Nevertheless, India remained a prominent destination for ACI's exports, both among Arab and foreign countries.
Geographically, Arab countries led the list of importers with a total value of JD2.010 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD1.406 billion, and African countries at JD40 million.
ACI's exports to North American countries reached approximately JD828 million, while South American countries received JD77 million worth of exports. European Union countries imported goods valued at JD187 million, non-European Union European countries at JD102 million, and other countries at JD89 million.
The exports from the Chamber during the first eight months of the year covered a wide spectrum of sectors. Mining industries topped the list with a total value of JD1.470 billion, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD902 million and engineering, electrical, and information technology at JD659 million.
Other sectors included packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies, which accounted for JD201 million, while the plastic and rubber sectors reached JD159 million. The construction sector recorded JD99 million, and the wood and furniture industries contributed JD11 million.
The Amman Chamber of Industry, founded in 1962, currently comprises 8,600 industrial establishments, providing employment to 159,000 workers with a combined capital of approximately JD5 billion.
