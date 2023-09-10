Moroccan national football club players donate blood after fatal quake

(MENAFN) After an earthquake hit Morocco on Friday and caused death to more than 1,000 citizens, country’s national football club on Saturday decided to donate blood.



The Moroccan national club’s account on the X social media podium uploaded images of the Moroccan players donating blood.



Previously, Amal Duraid, the manager of the Regional Center for Blood Transfusion in Casablanca, started an appeal for blood donations to assist the people wounded by the earthquake.



“I appeal to all citizens across Morocco to go to the nearest centers to donate blood, given that the death toll from the earthquake is on the rise,” Duraid informed a Turkey-based news agency.



As stated by the news agency’s writer, an amount of civilians grouped to donate blood in many towns, invloving Marrakesh as well as Rabat.



More than 1,037 citizens were pronounced dead and 1,204 others wounded after a forceful earthquake that hit Morocco late on Friday.



Victims from the magnitude 7.0 earthquake took place in different areas, involving Al Haouz and Marrakesh districts, in addition to the towns of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, as well as Taroudant, the nation’s Interior Ministry declared in a report.

MENAFN10092023000045015839ID1107039405