US State Department: acts of violating religious copies ‘abhorrent’

(MENAFN) The US State Department on Friday labelled the action of violating religious copies as “abhorrent” when questioned around the defilement of the Quran outer the Turkish Center in New York.



“We are not tracking the details on this specific incident and cannot comment on the particulars,” a State Department representative declared in reply to a Turkish news agency queries via email.



“While we find the act of desecrating any religious texts to be abhorrent, the United States supports freedom of expression as an essential element of any democracy and as enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” the representative stated.



“The United States also strongly condemns acts of hate and continues to underscore the harms they can cause to individuals.”



Mentioning the State Department’s earlier declarations voicing “deep concern” about acts of violation to the holy Quran, the official declared: “We repeat those sentiments.”



“We have expressed our deep concern with acts of desecration to the Holy Quran, and we repeat those sentiments. We categorically call out anti-Muslim hatred wherever it occurs,” the report also mentioned.

MENAFN10092023000045015839ID1107039388