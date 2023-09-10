Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 2,000

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- The death toll from the terrible earthquake that rattled Morohas exceeded 2,000, with the number of injured also surpassing two thousand, including about 1,400 in sericondition, according to the Moroccan Ministry of Interior.
The Maghreb Arabe Press (MAP) reported on Sunday that Morodeclared three days of national mourning.
The ministry said that the province of Al Haouz has the highest death toll (1,293), followed by Taroudant(452), south of Marrakech, emphasizing "the public authorities are continuing their efforts to speed up rescue operations, evacuate and provide care for the injured, and mobilize all necessary resources to respond to the repercussions of this painful tragedy."
