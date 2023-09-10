Cooling Trend Ahead For Coming Days As Temperatures Drop

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience a significant drop in temperatures starting Sunday, with a decrease of approximately 3-4 degrees Celsbelow the usual averages for this time of year.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), this shift will result in moderate temperatures prevailing over the mountainareas and plains, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions are expected to remain relatively hot.
Additionally, there will be some cloud cover at lower altitudes in the northern and central parts of the country, while winds will be moderate in speed, predominantly from the northwest, and occasionally gaining strength.
Similar weather conditions are anticipated on Monday, as it will remain moderately warm over the mountainregions and plains. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hot conditions. Varicloud cover is expected at different altitudes, and the northwest winds will persist with occasional moderate gusts that may lead to localized dust in certain areas.
As we move into Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to rise, resulting in typically summer-like weather over the mountainregions and plains. The rest of the country will experience hot weather. Medium-level cloud cover is also expected, while winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, occasionally picking up in speed.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, there will be a slight decrease in mercury levels, dipping slightly below the seasonal averages. The weather will remain moderately warm over the mountainareas and plains, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions will continue to experience hot conditions. Winds will maintain a moderate northwest direction, occasionally intensifying.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 29 and 27 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19C or even 17C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 25C.
