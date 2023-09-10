Saudi Arabia Hosts 'Media Oasis' In Delhi In Conjunction With The G20 Leader's Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 10, New Delhi: The Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting a three-day event in conjunction with the G20 Leader's Summit. The exhibit, called Media Oasis, is being organized from the 9th to 11th September in New Delhi. The event aims to provide an immersive and interactive experience of Saudi Arabia's leading projects in the sectors of tourism, entertainment, technology, culture and sports. The overarching theme of the exhibit is the Vision 2030, an initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed towards the diversification of the country economically, socially, and culturally.
Organised by the Saudi Ministry of Media, the event showcases the initiatives being taken by Saudi Ministry of Culture, Invest Saudi, Saudi Ministry of Sports, Saudi Ministry of Energy, Red Sea Global, SDAIA, FII Institute, Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Konoz, CGC.
Media Oasis is expected to be attended by a host of ministers and senior Saudi officials. The exhibition is taking place at the Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi.
The event is being held in parallel to the HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit to New Delhi, India for the G20 Leaders' Summit.
The first edition of the Media Oasis was held in conjunction with the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah in June 2023.
