Oic Calls On Int'l Community To Reject So-Called“Elections” In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

"The so-called 'elections' held in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan contradict international law. This move constitutes a gross violation of international law, including the UN Security Council resolutions, OIC resolutions, and OSCE principles. The General Secretariat of the OIC views these so-called 'elections' as a step aimed at undermining negotiations.

The OIC General Secretariat does not recognize these illegitimate so-called 'elections,' which violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. It calls on the UN and the international community not to recognize these so-called 'elections' and to take effective measures to prevent Armenia from taking steps that jeopardize fragile efforts to normalize the situation in the region.

The OIC, which supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, believes that the signing of a durable peace agreement in the near future will make a significant contribution to peace and stability in the region," the organization's statement said.