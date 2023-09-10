Oic Calls On Int'l Community To Reject So-Called“Elections” In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) calls on the
international community not to recognize the so-called "elections"
in Karabakh, Trend reports.
"The so-called 'elections' held in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan contradict international law. This move constitutes a
gross violation of international law, including the UN Security
Council resolutions, OIC resolutions, and OSCE principles. The
General Secretariat of the OIC views these so-called 'elections' as
a step aimed at undermining negotiations.
The OIC General Secretariat does not recognize these
illegitimate so-called 'elections,' which violate the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. It calls on the UN and the
international community not to recognize these so-called
'elections' and to take effective measures to prevent Armenia from
taking steps that jeopardize fragile efforts to normalize the
situation in the region.
The OIC, which supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, believes that the signing of a durable peace agreement in
the near future will make a significant contribution to peace and
stability in the region," the organization's statement said.
