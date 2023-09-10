Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Enemy Tank With Stugna-P In Lyman Sector

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, shared a relevant video on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.



"The Lyman direction. Fighters of the 66th separate mechanized brigade with a Stugna-P destroyed an enemy tank that was working against the positions of our soldiers," Lysohor wrote.

The Stugna-P system is designed to defeat tanks and other armored targets, including those equipped with modern means of reactive protection.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut sector destroyed self-propelled units 2S4 Tyulpan and 2S7 Pion, as well as eliminated about 260 invaders in one day.

