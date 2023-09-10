Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Enemy Tank With Stugna-P In Lyman Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Lyman sector, soldiers of the 66th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave destroyed an enemy tank using a Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile system.
Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, shared a relevant video on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The Lyman direction. Fighters of the 66th separate mechanized brigade with a Stugna-P destroyed an enemy tank that was working against the positions of our soldiers," Lysohor wrote. Read also: War update: Over 30 combat clashes at front, enemy launches 2 missile attacks, 40 airstrike
The Stugna-P system is designed to defeat tanks and other armored targets, including those equipped with modern means of reactive protection.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut sector destroyed self-propelled units 2S4 Tyulpan and 2S7 Pion, as well as eliminated about 260 invaders in one day.
The photo is illustrative
