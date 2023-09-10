Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 268,630

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,554 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 8,755 armored combat vehicles (+16), 5,811 artillery systems (+22), 760 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 509 air defense systems (+1), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,593 unmanned aerial vehicles (+5), 1,455 cruise missiles, 19 warships/cutters, 8,338 motor vehicles (+40), and 872 special equipment units (+2).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. In addition, the air defense forces destroyed three reconnaissance UAVs.

For their part, Ukrainian missile forces hit six artillery units, one anti-aircraft missile system, one military personnel cluster and one fuel depot of the enemy.