Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 26 Of 33 Shahed Uavs In Overnight Russian Attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of September 10, the enemy attacked Ukraine with UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the north (Kursk, the Russian Federation).

The launch of 33 drones towards Kyiv region was recorded.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131.

As reported by Ukrinform, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Administration, said that enemy drones attacked the capital in groups and from varidirections on the night of September 10. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed more than 20 aerial targets. UAVs debris fell in several districts of Kyiv.