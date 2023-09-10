(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) --
1950 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated the headquarters building of the police and public security at Naif Palace.
1954 -- The renowned Kuwaiti philanthropist Marzouq Al-Badr died.
1961 -- Military forces from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Tunisia arrived in Kuwait to safeguard the country independence and territorial sanctity in the face of Iraqi threats.
1991 -- Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed the post of the minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs.
1996 -- The National Assembly (parliament) approved establishment of a shareholding company, named Kuwait Finance and Investment Company (KFIC) with a KD 20 million capital (approx. USD 65 million).
2016 -- The Kuwaiti Paralympic champion Ahmad Al-Mutairi won the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
2017 -- Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center won the award for top architecture at the Arab and African levels from the International Property Awards, the world's most prestigicompetition dedicated to finding the best real estate professionals across the globe.
2020 -- The National Assembly renewed confidence in the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Saud Al-Harbi after surviving an interpellation.
2020 -- The National Assembly renewed confidence in the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for CabAffairs Anas Al-Saleh after he successfully passed MPs' grilling. (end)
