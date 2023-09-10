Eu Leaders Condole With Morocco Over Quake Tragedy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Council Charles Michel together with the members of the European Council which represents the 27-EU leaders have sent a letter to King Mohammed VI of Morofollowing the recent tragic earthquake in Morocco.
"The EU and its Member States stand in full solidarity with the people of Moroin this difficult moment. We, the Members of the European Council, would like to share with you our most sincere condolences for the terrible loss of life following the dreadful earthquake that took place on 8 September 2023,"saif the letter dispatched late Saturday.
"We are deeply saddened by the devastating consequences of this tragic event. The European Union and its Member States stand in full solidarity with the people of Moroin this difficult moment. Our thoughts are with all Moroccans who have lost their cherished family members and friends," said the letter.
"As close friends and partners of Morocco, we are ready to assist in any way you may deem useful," it added.
Over 2,000 people are reported dead after the devastating quake struck Moroon Friday. (end)
nk.gta
MENAFN10092023000071011013ID1107039364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.