Magnitude-7 earthquake hits Morocco, kills over 2,012 people

(MENAFN) Morocco’s Interior Ministry declared on Saturday that more than 2,012 citizens were pronounced dead as well as 2,059 wounded after a forceful tremor hit the country.



There are 1,404 serious conditions among the wounded.



Causalities from the magnitude-7 earthquake that took place in different areas, involving Taroudant, Tiznit, Chichaoua, Azilal, Agadir, Marrakech, Youssoufia as well as Casablanca, the ministry stated in a declaration.



The tremor was the sturdiest quake to strike the North African nation in the past 100 years, as stated by Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.



The United States Geological Survey (USGS) declared that the epicenter, which struck short time following 11 PM regional time, was 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) southeast of Marrakech, at a depth of 18.5 kilometers.



The state was believed to be mainly disastrous in the Marrakech district where constructions were believed to have broken down and citizens stuck under wreckages.



Press journalists stated that buildings, involving the well-known red walls that enclose the ancient town, a UNESCO World Heritage, were harmed.

