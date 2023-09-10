His role as the foreign minister of Pakistan (April 2022- August 2023) significantly strengthened his position. Bilawal Bhutto's leadership qualities and his performance highlighted his ability to navigate complex international relations, promote Pakistan's interests, and effectively represent the country on the global stage.

During his short tenure, Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, and worked toward fostering stronger ties with regional countries. Bilawal always prioritized regional stability and economic integration crucial for Pakistan's development and security.

His efforts to engage with regional powers, such as India, Afghanistan and Iran, demonstrated his commitment to resolving conflicts and promoting peace in the region. His vision for regional cooperation aligns with the interests of Pakistan and its neighboring countries, fostering a more stable and prosperSouth Asia.

Bilawal's initiatives to enhance Pakistan's economic ties with China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others have yielded positive results, bringing in foreign direct investment and creating opportunities for economic growth.

His foon economic diplomacy demonstrated his understanding of the importance of a robust economy for the country's overall development.