City Administration Shows Consequences Of Russia's Uavs Attack On Kyiv

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Serhiy Popko, the administration's head, in Shevchenkivskyi district, debris hit an apartment in a multi-story building. The owners extinguished the fire on their own.

According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties.

The city administration also reported that in Darnytskyi district of the capital, debris fell on a non-residential building.

As reported, on the night of September 10, enemy UAVs debris fell in several districts of Kyiv, causing fires that were quickly extinguished.

Photo: KCMA