War Update: Over 30 Combat Clashes At Front, Enemy Launches 2 Missile Attacks, 40 Airstrikes

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update , Ukrinform reports.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and offensive operations in the south of Ukraine, destroying the enemy, gradually liberating temporarily occupied territories, and entrenching themselves on the regained positions.

Last night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, of which 25 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. The Russian occupiers launched most of the combat UAVs on Kyiv region.

The settlements of Budarky, Ambarne, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Cherneshchyna of Kharkiv region, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, Siversk, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Staromaiorske, Spirne, Vesele, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva of Donetsk region, Robotyne, Kamianka of Zaporizhzhia region and Arkhanhelske of Kherson region came under enemy airstrikes.

More than 45 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy continues to keep troop groupings to cover the state border, conducts active subversive activities in the border area in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian forces to threatening directions.

In the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut directions, the occupiers unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the districts of Berestove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Bohdanivka. Fierce fighting continues in the area of Klishchiivka.

In the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarske directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative: they restrain the enemy, carry out assaults, and retake Ukrainian land meter by meter. Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 enemy attacks in the area of Maryinka

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces are conducting an offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and military equipment on the occupying troops, forcing the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy the enemy's depots and inflict successful damage on its rear.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. In addition, the air defense forces destroyed three reconnaissance UAVs.

For their part, Ukrainian missile forces hit six artillery units, one anti-aircraft missile system, one military personnel cluster and one fuel depot of the enemy.