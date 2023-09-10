Invaders Shell Nikopol Three Times With Heavy Artillery, Causing Damage

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the aggressor opened fire on Nikopol three times. Heavy artillery was employed. A dozen of shells targeted the district center. A utility company was damaged. There are no dead or injured," he wrote.

In other settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region - no shelling attacks were recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed more than 20 aerial targets during nighttime attack on Kyiv.