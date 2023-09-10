Iran To Ditch Us Dollar For Regional Trips Amid Sanctions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Central
Bank of Iran (CBI) will soon implement a plan for Iranian citizens
not to usedollars on trips as tourists to regional countries,
Director General of the CBI Mohammad Reza Farzin said, Trend reports.
“In recent days, Iraqi dinars, instead ofdollars, were sold
to Iranian citizens who visited Iraq in order to participate in a
religiceremony. This was tested as a pilot on the plan of the
Central Bank of Iran,” Farzin noted.
The director general added that the required amount of Iraqi
dinar has been provided to Iranian banks so that there are no
problems in selling the dinar to Iranian citizens.
According to him, currently,dollars and euros are sold to
Iranian citizens when they travel to other countries.
"Meanwhile, Iran's trade with other countries is mainly carried
out in other currencies except thedollar," he said.
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018. Over the past
period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700
banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in
the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
Also, the sanctions have created seriproblems for bringing
US dollars to Iran and Iran's trade withdollars.
According to the official exchange rate of Iran, $1 equals
42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,977 rials, while in the
black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro
is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107039018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.