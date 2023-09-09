(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kids & Maternity Resale Consignment Store
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Families Nationwide Are Saving Money With Award-Winning Online Consignment Store 'Me N Mommy To Be'
Me N Mommy To Be, a Las Vegas-based resale consignment store and the winner of the Best Resale Store in the United States Award, is pleased to support families as they navigate the financial challenges of the current economy. With thousands of kids products like brand name children's clothing, shoes, toys, books, strollers and other pieces of parenting gear available for nationwide shipping, Me 'n Mommy To Be is proud to be a go-to money-saving destination for families wanting affordable children's products in the face of inflation.
“In this economy, it's the little things that helpmake ends meet,” said one Me N Mommy To Be customer.“From clothes to high chairs to games to diaper bags, Me 'n Mommy To Be has made it possible to raise our children with the products they deserve without breaking the bank.”
With a highly trained team of buyers and sales associates monitoring sanitization and quality control, Me 'n Mommy To Be effectively helps customers buy safe and useful products at competitive prices. Categories include:
●Clothing and shoes for boys, girls, and expecting mothers. Sizes range from preemie to kids size 16 to psize for maternity garments.
●Equipment, including activity centers, bassinets, bouncers, car seats, feeding seats, gates, play yards, and more.
●Gear, including bedding, decor, feeding supplies, monitors, carriers, bags, and potty products.
●Toys, ranging from classics like Etch a Sketches to electric scooters to sensory objects.
●Books, ranging from parenting guides to children's books to early reader materials.
Since opening its first location in 2004 in Ankeny, Iowa, the Me 'n Mommy To Be team has adapted to become one of the country's largest family-oriented online consignment stores. After a successful expansion to a second storefront in Las Vegas, Nevada, the team quickly earned six Best of Las Vegas Awards for Best Children's Clothing Store and Best Consignment Store.
In 2019, Me N Mommy To Be owner Nettie Byerly made the pivotal expansion adding online shopping with national shipping to meet the demand for accessible childcare products across the United States. Since then, families and parents-to-be have taken advantage of the digital Me N Mommy To Be inventory to save money and battle the ups and downs of the turbulent economy.
Me N Mommy To Be places a special emphasis on speedy and reliable customer service. 99.8% of all delivery orders ship within 24 hours of purchasing, and sales associates are available to connect via chat or phone to share more information on specific products 7 days a week. Shipping is free on orders over $125.
To explore the Me N Mommy To Be inventory, head to me-n-mommytobe. To learn more information about the Me N Mommy To Be mission, click here, or follow the store on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or TikTok.
