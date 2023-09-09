Sunday, 10 September 2023 08:09 GMT

Trade Between Egypt, G20 Countries Recorded $88.1Bn In 2022: Capmas


9/9/2023 11:23:42 PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported an increase in the value of trade exchange between Egypt and G20 countries in 2022, reaching $88.1bn, compared to $80bn in 2021, an increase of $8.1bn or 10.1%.

CAPMAS explained that the value of Egyptian exports to G20 countries was $25.6bn in 2022, compared to $21.1bn in 2021, an increase of $4.5bn or 21.1%. Meanwhile, the value of Egyptian imports from G20 countries was $62.5bn, compared to $58.9bn, an increase of $3.6bn or 6.1%.

Turkey ranked first among the top ten G20 countries importing from Egypt in 2022, with Egypt's exports valued at $4bn. Italy came in second place with $3.4bn, followed by Saudi Arabia with $2.5bn, America with $2.3bn, South Korea with $2bn, India with $1.9bn, China with $1.8bn, France with $1.8bn, the United Kingdom with $1.7bn, and Canada with $959.5m.

China topped the list of the top ten G20 countries exporting to Egypt in 2022, with the value of Egypt's imports reaching $14.4bn.

Saudi Arabia came in second place with $7.9bn, followed by America with $6.8bn, Russia with $4.1bn, India with $4.1bn, Germany with $4bn, Turkey with $3.7bn, Brazil with $3.6bn, Italy with $3.5bn, and France with $2.2bn.

The agency reported that G20 countries invested a total of $24bn in Egypt during fiscal year (FY) 2021/22, up from $21.2bn in FY 2020/21, reflecting a 13.3% increase of $2.8bn.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among the top ten G20 countries investing in Egypt during FY 2021/2022 with investments worth $8.5bn. Theranked second with investments worth $7bn, followed by the UK with $6.6bn, China with $369.4m, Germany with $331.6m, France with $315.6m, India with $266.1m, South Africa with $220.3m, Italy with $104.8m, and South Korea with $53.1m.

The agency also revealed that remittances from Egyptians working in G20 countries amounted to $14.3bn during FY 2021/2022, up from $13.9bn in FY 2020/2021, an increase of 2.9%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among the top 10 G20 countries in terms of remittances from Egyptians working there, with a total of $11bn. Theranked second with $1.7bn, followed by the UK with $863.8m, Germany with $203.3m, Canada with $138.5m, France with $120m, Italy with $106.3m, Australia with $59.4m, Brazil with $42.4m, and South Korea with $30.1m.

MENAFN09092023000153011029ID1107038592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search