Qardy, Sandah Partner To Expand Financing For Msmes

Abdelaziz Abdel Nabi, founder of Qardy, said that the partnership with Sanda aims to widen the coverage to include all sectors of MSMEs, and to provide them with the best financial products to manage their cash flow cycles and cover their working capital needs.

Suhail Rashwan, CEO and Managing Director at Sandah, said that the partnership with Qardy seeks to provide appropriate and innovative financing to business owners in line with the state's plans to achieve financial inclusion for different segments of society. He said that Sandah provides different financing models for all sectors of economic activities in Egypt, and encourages a culture of entrepreneurship, microfinance, and self-employment among young people. He added that Sanda is currently present in many Egyptian governorates, as well as electronic channels and financial technology, to reach the largest customer base smoothly and conveniently.

Rashwan added that Sandah, in cooperation with Qardy, aims to provide a unique experience that offers comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of business owners and reach a larger segment of customers in variregions in all governorates.