Vectorzero Adds $3.5M In Financing To Fund High-Assurance Data And Processing Security

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- VectorZero today announced it has completed early-stage financing to provide working capital to fund rapid growth for its Active Data VaultTM. The financing of $3.5 million took the form of a convertible note from Sage Venture Partners and closed in March 2023.

VectorZero previously closed on $3.0 million in start-up funding in 2022 from a Friends & Family round, bringing total funds raised now to $6.5 million. The Sage Venture Partners financing was completed in anticipation of VectorZero closing a Series A round of financing later this year.

“This financing is a vote of high confidence in industry-leading technology,” said Jason Asbury, VectorZero CEO and Co-Founder.“VectorZero Active Data Vault is a highly secure and isolated environment designed for storage puse of extremely sensitive data.”

The SaaS, Zero Trust, high-assurance infrastructure is stood up in minutes and in just three clicks. With more than 4,000 security controls implemented as per NIST 800-53-5, VectorZero ensures that enclaves are comprehensively secure.

“We were impressed with how Active Data Vault protects sensitive data at all stages: at rest, in transit and in use – reducing attack vectors of bad actors,” said Fred Warren, Founder of Sage Venture Partners.“There are so many industry sectors which can benefit from this kind of agile infrastructure, including biotech, government and intelligence, energy, food production, chemical and research laboratories.” Sage Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm that backs teams with proven track records across diverse industries. The firm partners closely with startups and founders to build industry-changing companies.

Using high-assurance vaults, VectorZero provides an extremely secure environment for AI, analytics, and sensitive data processing with easy integration and use. With VectorZero's ephemeral vaults, you can stand up zero-trust enclaves secured by national security level controls within minutes on the cloud using Confidential Compute to protect data and processing while in process and memory without compromising speed or useability. Additionally, VectorZero enables Secure Multiparty Computation with Confidential collaboration over disparate datasets. More features and benefits will be announced with the coming release of Active Data Vault version 2.0.

About VectorZero

VectorZero's mission is to bring information freedom by simplifying and automating data vigilance throughout the data lifecycle. It was formed by a team of experts with a record of successful entrepreneurship and decades of deep expertise in some of the most demanding cyber-threat situations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, VectorZero develops solutions by highly-credentialed cloud security engineers with enterprise and government intelligence level experience. For more information, visit .



