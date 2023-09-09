Death Toll In Morocco Earthquake Passes2,000 -Injured 2,059

EFE - The death toll from the earthquake that hit Moroon Friday stands at 2,012 people and the injured amount to 2,059, according to data collected by the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior until 10:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT).

In a statement, the Government reported that of the total number of injured, 1,404 are in sericondition.

A call for blood donors got a massive response including the national soccer team who recently shone in European competition.

According to these latest official data, victims were registered in a dozen provinces: Al Haouz, -south of Marrakech and close to the epicenter-, with 1,293 deaths, followed by Taroudant (452 ​​deaths), Chichaoua (191 deaths), Ouarzazate ( 41), Marrakech (15), Azilal (11), Agadir (5), Casablanca (3), Al Youssufia (1) and in Tinguir (1).

The seismic alert bulletin released by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics explains that the earthquake, of magnitude 7, shook the northern Moroccan region of Marrakech and occurred at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday (10:11 p.m. GMT) at a depth of 8 kilometers.

It had its epicenter in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech beloved by tourists.