Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts Tibet's Xizang

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet. The quake hit the region at 5:40 am and its depth was recorded to be at 10 km.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 10-09-2023, 05:40:55 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Xizang,\" the NCS tweeted. Till now, no casualty has been reported.
