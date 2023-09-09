G20 Summit: 'Proud Hindu' Rishi Sunak Offers Prayers At Akshardham Temple In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the ongoing summit in Delhi, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, offered prayer at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday Morning.The convoy of the UK PM could be seen arriving at the temple ahead of the beginning of the second day sessions of the G20 Summit. Before his arrival, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.Earlier, PM Sunak had said that he will visit Delhi's temple on Sunday. He also called himself a“Proud Hindu” and said that he has a huge respect for PM Modi and he is keen to support him in making the G20 an enormsuccess.While speaking to ANI, Rishi Sunak expressed his will to visit the temple during his stay for the G20 Summit. He also said that he missed this year's Janmashtami celebration.“I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis,” Rishi Sunak said.He shaared how he didn't have the time to celebrate Janmashtami festival. He was hopeful that he can make up for the visit to temple this time. Highlighting the importance of religion, he said that faith is of immense importance and it gives strength and resilience during stress.Akshardham temple is fully prepared to welcome United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Narayana Murty on Sunday, a temple official told ANI.\"We are prepared for the visit (of UK PMRishi Sunak). We will welcome him and his wife at the main gate called Mayur Dwar and lead him to the mainAkshardham temple. If they want to do aarti we will arrange it. In our temple, there are deities of Radha-Krishna, Sita Ram, Lakshmi Narayana, Parvathi Parameshwara, and Ganapathi. If they want to do Pooja, we will arrange for it,\" saidJoytindra Dave, an Akshardham official.Sunak, accompanied by wife Akshata Murty had arrived in Delhi on Friday. This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.Indiaand theUKare bound by strong ties of history and culture, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.India's multifaceted bilateral relationship with theUKintensified with its upgradation to a Strategic Partnership in 2004.
