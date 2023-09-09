Caprock Family Farms Discuss's Their Journey As Texas' Largest Indoor Hemp Growers On Weed And Whiskey News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Weed And Whiskey News is thrilled to announce an upcoming episode featuring a fascinating interview with Keil & Ann Gauger, along with their sons Zach and Brett, from Caprock Family Farms of Lubbock, Texas. Hosted by the dynamic Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, the family will share their unique and transformative journey of becoming the largest indoor grower of hemp in the state of Texas. This episode is set to air on September 8, 2023, at 4:20PM CST.
From Cotton Fields to Cannabis Gardens
Established in 1995, the Gaugers have been traditional farmers with a strong agricultural background, farming 5,000 acres of cotton, peanuts, and peppers. Their foray into indoor hemp growing was a calculated and informed decision after learning that outdoor hemp cultivation in West Texas wasn't sustainable due to variclimatic and environmental factors.
"The West Texas climate was harsh on outdoor hemp growing, and we wanted to leverage our farming background to produce high-quality, legal hemp products," said Keil Gauger. "After extensive research and multiple trials, we successfully transitioned to indoor hemp farming. It has been an incredible journey, and we are proud to be the state's largest indoor hemp grower today."
A Wide Array of Fully Legal Products
Caprock Family Farms has taken advantage of the vast possibilities' hemp offers by producing a range of fully legal products, including THCa flower, gummies, and topicals. All their products are meticulously crafted, leveraging decades of farming experience and state-of-the-art indoor cultivation techniques.
"We are committed to delivering the highest quality of products that adhere to all legal guidelines," said Ann Gauger. "Each product undergoes rigortesting to ensure its safety, potency, and efficacy."
Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse with "Best Buds"
Aside from their farming venture, the Gauger family also hosts a podcast titled "Best Buds," offering an intimate look at the trials and tribulations of being a family in the hemp business. This podcast soon will be a part of the Weed And Whiskey TV network, expanding its reach through distribution platforms like , ROKU, YouTube, and Spotify.
"Becoming a part of the Weed And Whiskey TV network is an exciting step for us," said son Zach Gauger. "We want to share our experiences, the good and the bad, to help shape the narrative surrounding the hemp industry."
Brett Gauger added, "It's not just a business for us; it's a lifestyle and a commitment. We've had our share of highs and lows, and it's been a learning curve. 'Best Buds' aims to provide real insights into what goes on in a family-owned hemp business."
Partnership with Weed And Whiskey News
Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, host of Weed And Whiskey News, spoke about the collaboration, "We are delighted to have the Gaugers on our show and look forward to having 'Best Buds' on our TV network. The Gaugers are pioneers in the hemp industry, and their story offers valuable insights for our viewers who are interested in hemp, its benefits, and the burgeoning market for legal hemp products."
Weed And Whiskey News is a leading media platform focusing on the cannabis and whiskey sectors, offering news, expert opinions, and feature interviews. Known for its in-depth discussions and vibrant storytelling, the show has become an essential resource for both aficionados and those new to these fascinating worlds.
About Caprock Family Farms
Caprock Family Farms is a family-owned and operated agricultural business in Lubbock, Texas. Starting as traditional farmers in 1995, they successfully transitioned to become the largest indoor growers of hemp in Texas. Their foon sustainability, product quality, and legal compliance has made them a trusted name in the hemp industry.
Mark your calendars for this not-to-be-missed episode on Weed And Whiskey News, where you'll hear firsthand from the Gauger family about their journey, their products, and their future. You will also get a preview of what to expect from their soon-to-be-streamed podcast, "Best Buds," on the Weed And Whiskey TV network.
