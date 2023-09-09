(Video) Sweeping Dismissal Of Professors Across 150 Iranian Universities: A Strategy Doomed To Fail

The summoning and expulsion of students, which started months ago, have now escalated to the dismissal of professors in August. This action occurred on the eve of the first anniversary of the uprising in 2022 and the reopening of universities in Iran.

During last year's nationwide movement, universities played a significant role as protest hubs. Up to now, numeruniversity students and professors have faced arrests, summonses, bans from entry, suspensions, and terminations.

The regime is handling professors in this manner because "some of them have occasionally voiced their objections to the treatment of students, whether related to the hijab issue or the arrest and suspension of students for political reasons.”

In the letter, the Minister of Interior Vahidi wrote to Raisi, stating“During the recent protests, a significant observation was made: the role of certain professors in provoking student protests and engaging in destructive actions during the riots.

At least 200 students at Bou Ali University of Hamadan discovered, without prior notice, that they had been denied dormitory only when they attempted to reserve a room within the system. A significant proportion of these deprived students were female.

This appears to be part of an effort to inject members of the Revolutionary Guard and Basij forces, often under the title of“professor,” into the universities.

