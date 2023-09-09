Morocco's Earthquake Deaths Surpass 2,000

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Number of deaths in the earthquake that hit Moroon Saturday has risen to 2,012, in addition to 2,059 injuries; 1,404 of which diagnosed as critical, said the country's interior ministry.
Earlier today, a three-day mourning period with flags at half-mast, was announced throughout the shock-to-its-core Kingdom. (pickup previous)
