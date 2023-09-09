Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 Gmt

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Olympic football team kept on putting out a steady performance, securing its second win at Group F's AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday, beating Macao 3-0.

RIYADH -- Kuwaiti woman weightlifter Al-Zahraa Kamshad ranks 10th in the 64-kg competition of the Women World Weightlifting Championship held in Saudi Arabia.

RABAT -- Kuwait Ambassador Abdulatif Alyahya affirms all Kuwaiti citizens in Moroare safe and none was hurt in the quake that jolted the nation.

RABAT -- Number of deaths in Moroearthquake have risen to 2,012, in addition to 2,059 injuries; 1,404 of which diagnosed as critical, according to the country's interior ministry. (end) hb