Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Government has been informed of the directions by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to all concerned entities to prepare food supplies destined for "our brothers in the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco."
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Olympic football team kept on putting out a steady performance, securing its second win at Group F's AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday, beating Macao 3-0.
RIYADH -- Kuwaiti woman weightlifter Al-Zahraa Kamshad ranks 10th in the 64-kg competition of the Women World Weightlifting Championship held in Saudi Arabia.
RABAT -- Kuwait Ambassador Abdulatif Alyahya affirms all Kuwaiti citizens in Moroare safe and none was hurt in the quake that jolted the nation.
RABAT -- Number of deaths in Moroearthquake have risen to 2,012, in addition to 2,059 injuries; 1,404 of which diagnosed as critical, according to the country's interior ministry. (end) hb
