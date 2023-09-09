(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MENTUPP Recognises World Suicide Prevention Day
WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On September 10th, 2023, we gather to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), an annual global event established by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in 2003. This day serves as a rallying call for collective action to prevent suicide, urgingto raise worldwide awareness about its prevention.
IASP has been a partners in the 4-year EU-funded project 'Mental Health Promotion and Intervention in Occupational Settings' (MENTUPP), which focuses on enhancing mental health in workplaces - particularly within Small and Medium Enterprises in the construction, health, and ICT sectors across Europe and Australia. The project aims to develop, implement, and assess an online multilevel intervention known as the MENTUPP Hub, designed to address mental health issues. A key objective of the Hub is to alleviate depression and reduce instances of suicidal behaviour. Nurturing empathy, fostering compassion, and refraining from judgment are crucial in enabling employees to express their stress and anxiety, ultimately preventing the emergence of suicidal thoughts or behaviour.
WSPD 2023 presents a valuable occasion to host online or on-site educational workshops and self-care sessions within your organisation, institution, or company. Through our united efforts, it can bring positive changes and, ultimately, save lives.
