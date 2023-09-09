Lifshitz Law Pllc Announces Investigations Of Sum, Bkcc, Nxgn, And Tcpc

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SUM and Cementos Argos S.A. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cementos Argos S.A. will receive approximately 54.7 million shares of SUM stock and approximately $1.2 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments.

If you are a SUM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at .

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BKCC and BlackRock TCP Capital Corporation.

If you are a BKCC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at .

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection the sale of NXGN to Thoma Bravo for $23.95 in cash for each share of NXGN common stock owned.

If you are a NXGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at .

BlackRock TCP Capital Corporation. (NASDAQ: TCPC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of TCPC and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

If you are a TCPC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: