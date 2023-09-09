Afafoundry Casts & Installs Larger-Than-Life Bronze Statue Of Wonder Woman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The unveiling ceremony, attended by AFA's CEO Brett Barney, Angele Meza and local dignitaries Burbank Mayor Konstantine
American Fine Arts Foundry
As part of an ongoing partnership between DC Comics, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Visit Burbank, this iconic statue follows the successful introduction of the Batman statue in 2020, located in Downtown Burbank.
Warner Brothers in Burbank Unveils Larger-Than-Life Bronze Statue of Wonder Woman Crafted with meticulartistry and precision by the skilled artisans at Burbank's American Fine Arts Foundry, this masterpiece is a testament to the collaboration between vision and craftsmanship.” - Brett BarneyBURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ --
The city of Burbank proudly announces the addition of an awe-inspiring tribute to the legendary DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman. Standing tall at an impressive seven-and-a-half feet, this magnificent bronze statue, weighing over 600 pounds, now graces the entrance to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, embodying Wonder Woman's enduring legacy and unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and peace.
Crafted with meticulartistry and precision by the skilled artisans at Burbank's esteemed American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication, this masterpiece is a testament to the timeless collaboration between vision and craftsmanship. Based on the visionary design by acclaimed DC Comics artist Jenny Frison, the statue captures the essence of Wonder Woman's strength and grace, solidifying her place in the heart of the city.
The unveiling ceremony, attended by AFA's CEO Brett Barney and local dignitaries including Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony, Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences, Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, and "Wonder Woman 1984" Director Patty Jenkins, marked a significant milestone in Burbank's rich history within the entertainment industry.
Visit Burbank, the city's destination marketing organization, takes pride in being the official sponsor of this enduring tribute. In celebration of the statue's unveiling, Visit Burbank, in collaboration with DC Comics, will release limited editions of the comic book "Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace ," written by Burbank resident Amanda Diebert with art by Aaron Lopresti.
Visitors and locals alike are invited to capture the moment with the Wonder Woman statue outside Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and share their experiences using #BurbankWonderWoman. Additionally, Visit Burbank will hold quarterly giveaways of exclusive Visit Burbank Wonder Woman comics via their social media channels, with eligibility limited to followers of @VisitBurbank on Instagram.
As part of an ongoing partnership between DC Comics, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Visit Burbank, this iconic statue follows the successful introduction of the Batman statue in 2020, located in Downtown Burbank. The Wonder Woman statue joins the ranks of super hero tributes in Burbank, with further unveilings anticipated, promising even greater excitement for fans.
The Wonder Woman statue now stands as a beacon of strength and hope, inviting all to witness the embodiment of a true Champion of Truth, Justice, and Warrior for Peace. For those eager to immerse themselves further in the world of entertainment, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood lobby offers a host of displays, including current exhibits like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," in addition to a unique shopping experience and Starbucks, all accessible without a tour ticket.
The newly installed Wonder Woman statue can be viewed 24 hours daily in front of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood at 3400 Warner Blvd. Burbank, CA.
Brett Barney
American Fine Arts Foundry
+1 818-848-7593
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN09092023003118003196ID1107038352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.