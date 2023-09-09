Turkpa Secretariat Condemns So-Called Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

"As a gross violation of norms and principles of international law as well as the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this provocative step is a blow to efforts for peace and stability in the region, and reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into the constitutional framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Reiterating its strongest support to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of brotherly Azerbaijan, the TURKPA Secretariat calls to refrain from any steps that could endanger the normalization efforts in the region," the statement said.