Turkpa Secretariat Condemns So-Called Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Secretariat
of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States strongly condemns
the so-called“presidential elections” organized by the illegal
regime created by Armenia in the Karabakh region of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on 9 September 2023, Trend reports.
"As a gross violation of norms and principles of international
law as well as the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, this provocative step is a blow to efforts for peace
and stability in the region, and reintegration of the Armenian
residents of the Karabakh region into the constitutional framework
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Reiterating its strongest support to the sovereignty,
territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally
recognized borders of brotherly Azerbaijan, the TURKPA Secretariat
calls to refrain from any steps that could endanger the
normalization efforts in the region," the statement said.
