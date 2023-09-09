Un Does Not Fully Understand What Kind Of War Is Going On In Ukraine - Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN does not fully understand what kind of war is going on in Ukraine and what the desire to make concessions to Russia in exchange for reviving the "grain deal" can lead to.
This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"The UN really does not fully understand what kind of war this is. They do not understand what such a position on the part of the UN can lead to (the lifting of Russia sanctions in exchange for the restoration of the grain agreement - ed.). A position that absolutely encourages Russia to continue the war, to maximize it, to scale it up, to expand attacks on civilian infrastructure, etc.," he emphasized. Read also: G20 leaders have tools to restore maritime exports of Ukrainian grain - von der Leyen
Podolyak noted that the UN seeks to come to terms with Russia at the expense of Ukraine, which is deliberately violating the UN's statutory documents and the principles of international law.
"We have to understand that the UN really tolerates Russia's position and does it regularly," said the adviser to the head of the President's Office.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the "grain agreement" in exchange for connecting the subsidiary of the Russian agricultural bank, Rosselkhozbank, to the SWIFT international payment system.
