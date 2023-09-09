Germany Sends Ukraine Two Types Of Ammunition For Gepards - Embassy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany supplies Ukraine with two tyeps of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks – for hitting armored targets and aerial targets.
This was announced by the German Embassy in Ukraine on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter), reports Ukrinform.
"Two types of ammunition are delivered to Ukraine for Gepard self-propelled guns: 150,000 APDS-T (Armor-Piercing-Discarding-Sabot-Tracer) sub-caliber ammunition, which contain heavy metal penetrating elements and are well suited for combating armored targets. Also 150,000 pieces of munitions of the classic HEI-T (High-Explosive-Incendiary - Tracer) type, which was designed to hit typical air targets, such as aircraft or guided missiles," the diplomatic mission informed. Read also: Ukraine to receive Gepard s from partners to protect energy facilities - Zelensky
As reported, the German Ministry of Defense announced on September 5 the transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of newly manufactured ammunition for an anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system.
Photo: dpa
MENAFN09092023000193011044ID1107038342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.