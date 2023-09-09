Germany Sends Ukraine Two Types Of Ammunition For Gepards - Embassy

This was announced by the German Embassy in Ukraine on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter), reports Ukrinform.

"Two types of ammunition are delivered to Ukraine for Gepard self-propelled guns: 150,000 APDS-T (Armor-Piercing-Discarding-Sabot-Tracer) sub-caliber ammunition, which contain heavy metal penetrating elements and are well suited for combating armored targets. Also 150,000 pieces of munitions of the classic HEI-T (High-Explosive-Incendiary - Tracer) type, which was designed to hit typical air targets, such as aircraft or guided missiles," the diplomatic mission informed.

As reported, the German Ministry of Defense announced on September 5 the transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of newly manufactured ammunition for an anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system.

