Russians Launch Shahed Drones At Northern Regions Of Ukraine

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Air Force Command.

At 23:08, the Air Force reported the threat of a drone attack in Sumy region.

At 23:17, there was a report that the attack drones were heading toward Chernihiv region.

At around midnight, the air raid alert was declared for Kyiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians attacked Nikopol and the Marganets community four times today.