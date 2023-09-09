Success Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive Making Russians Change Their Defense Tactics - Isw

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in a new Russian offensive campaign assessment, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian forces have reportedly made notable changes to their command and control (C2) in Ukraine to protect command infrastructure and improve information sharing, although Russian force deployments are likely still exacerbating issues with horizontal integration," the report reads.

According to ISW analysts, Russian forces have moved headquarters out of range of most Ukrainian strike systems and placed forward command posts further underground and behind heavily defended positions.

The institute's experts also said Russian invaders face problems with artillery shells.

"Artillery constraints in Ukraine are reportedly prompting the Russian military to accelerate longstanding efforts to implement a fires doctrine prioritizing accuracy over volume," the report said.