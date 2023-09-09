Biden Deeply Saddened Over Morocco's Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (KUNA) --President Joe Biden on Saturday voiced deep sadness over the earthquake that rocked Moroearlier in the day.
"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship. My administration is in contact with Moroccan officials. We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Moroare safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people. The United States stands by Moroand my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment," noted a White House statement quoting Biden.
The M7 earthquake is estimated to be the worst to hit the North African country in a century. (end)
